Who Do You Think Will be the 'Jeopardy!' Greatest Of All Time? (POLL)

It is, without question, the event Jeopardy! fans have been clamoring to see. The three most successful players in the game show's history — James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, with combined winnings of more than $10 million — will square off on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (premieres Tuesday, January 7, 8/7c, on ABC). Hosted by Alex Trebek over multiple consecutive nights, this will be the first primetime match-play battle royal since 1990.

"Jeopardy! viewers are very active on social media, and the chorus of voices calling for this kind of competition just kept growing louder and louder," explains longtime executive producer Harry Friedman. "We're [giving] them exactly what they want."

In the show's familiar "tournament" structure, competitors will duke it out in a set of two back-to-back 30-minute games. (Friedman promises the questions will be at "championship level.") Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter will be playing for points instead of dollars; the one with the highest point total for both games wins each match. The first player to win three matches lands the $1 million prize. For the other two, losing will smart big-time.

The excitement of crowning the ultimate man who knew too much is made that much more special by Trebek's presence at the rostrum, as the beloved host continues his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The show has amended production schedules to accommodate the effects of his chemotherapy treatments.

Where 8 'Jeopardy!' Legends Are Now (PHOTOS) With James Holzhauer putting the show back in the news, a look back at his winning predecessors.

As for the showdown's trio of brainy battlers, check out how we size them up then vote in the poll below.

James Holzhauer

Why he could win

The 35-year-old professional sports better, whose astonishing 32-game winning streak came only this year, rewrote the style book with his aggressive strategy of picking highest-value questions first. Earning $2,712,216 in regular and match play, "Jeopardy James" is the only player to ever top $100,000 in a game — doing so six times.

Why he may lose

His quirky play makes him formidable but vulnerable. As the only player unafraid to bet the house — or at least the price of a down payment — on a single question, he could still be undone by the right opponent with a little luck and a lucrative Daily Double.

Ken Jennings

Why he could win

The man became such a household name during his incomparable 2004 74-game winning streak that his son, then 2, began calling him "Ken Jennings" instead of Dad. But the game's great longevity leader has not rested on his rich laurels (or his $3,370,700 in winnings). He excels in match play and has the mental chops.

Why he may lose

Jennings is 45, and 15 years past his triumph. He's called himself an underdog, both in reflexes and recollection — or is that just Jennings playing head games?

Brad Rutter

Why he could win

Holzhauer is the new face. Jennings boasts the streak. But when the clue is "He is the runaway Jeopardy! money leader," the correct answer is "Who is Brad Rutter?" Granted, the bulk of his $4,688,436 in winnings comes from tournament play (his first appearance in 2000 preceded a rule change allowing players to continue beyond five straight wins), but those higher-pressure, top-competition victories make the feat more impressive. His added cred comes from an ease under pressure — and for joining Jennings in a famed losing battle against IBM's Watson computer.

10 Biggest American Game Show Winners (VIDEO) While we count down the days until the 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on 'Jeopardy,' see the 10 biggest game show winners in American TV history.

Why he may lose

Who says he will? In many ways, the 41-year-old Rutter is the most seasoned of the three wise men, but unless he mimics Holzhauer's devil-may-care Daily Double betting, he could tumble.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, Tuesday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC