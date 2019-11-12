'Jeopardy!': Contestant's Final Answer Chokes Up Alex Trebek in Sweet Moment (VIDEO)

The category is "things that make you cry." The answer? What is this touching final Jeopardy! answer?

During the Monday, November 11, broadcast of Jeopardy!, viewers across the country were overtaken by emotion alongside the game show's host Alex Trebek, when one contestant used their final Jeopardy! answer to relay a sweet sentiment.

Brown University student Dhruv Gaur and fellow contestants Kyle Jones and Emma Boettcher were posed the following question in the game's final round:

"In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow "How the..."

While the correct answer was "other half lives" for a full title of "How the Other Half Lives," Gaur couldn't find the words and ended up writing "We love you Alex." When it came time for the host to read Gaur's message, the emotion was thick in his voice as he said "that's very kind of you, thank you."

The longtime host of the show is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has been open about the struggles he's faced since the diagnosis back in March of this year. Usually quite composed, Trebek's reaction is a stark contrast and a must-see.

Check out the scene below and don't miss Trebek continuing to host the show as Jeopardy! carries on.

