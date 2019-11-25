'68 Whiskey': Paramount Network Offers a Look at the Ron Howard & Brian Grazer-Produced Series (VIDEOS)

Paramount Network is bulking up its scripted originals slate with new title 68 Whiskey, from producers extraordinaire Ron Howard and Brian Grazer through their Imagine Television Studios with CBS Television Studios.

Set to premiere Wednesday, January 15, the comedic drama follows a band of Army medics working out of Afghanistan on a base nicknamed "The Orphanage." Along the way they'll rely on each other, "various vices," and more as they deal with the absurd and dangerous situations that arise from their profession.

The series — which stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler — is lead by showrunner and series writer Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal). Benabib executive produces alongside Howard, Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey.

The show is an adaptation of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One and is the first scripted series slated to premiere on Paramount Network in 2020.

"68 Whiskey delivers on Paramount Network's mission to deliver TV as big as the movies. It's unlike anything else on television right now, truly exploring modern military life in a way we've never seen before. It's a provocative look at the cultural and social tensions faced by the men and women serving their country," said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land.

"We couldn't be more excited to share the first look of 68 Whiskey, our new series with Paramount Network. The series is cinematic, adrenaline-fueled and filled with wit and irreverence to cut the tension of the life and death stakes of war for U.S. medics in present day Afghanistan. It's unlike anything we've done before - and anything else on TV," said Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Below, catch a sneak peek at the series with two new clips — one is a featurette with Howard and Grazer and the other is 68 Whiskey's official trailer.

68 Whiskey, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 15, 10/9c, Paramount Network