Paramount Network Renews 'Yellowstone' for Season 3, Josh Holloway to Recur

If you're not watching Yellowstone, maybe this news will change your mind because it's not going anywhere.

Paramount Network renewed the Kevin Costner-led drama for a third season on Wednesday, the same day its second season is set to premiere at 10/9c. The 10-episode Season 3 will air in 2020.

There's also something for Lost fans to look forward to, as Deadline reported that Josh Holloway will be recurring as Roarke Carter, described as "a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana."

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. In addition to Costner, it stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham.

The series follows the Dutton family, led by Costner's John, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly in conflict with the expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park at its borders.

It was 2018's most watched new cable series, averaging 5.1 million total viewers in its first season with 5.4 million tuning in for the finale.

Yellowstone, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 19, 10/9c, Paramount Network