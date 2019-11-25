2019 American Music Awards: 8 Most Buzzed-About Moments of the Night

The 2019 American Music Awards honored some of today's best and brightest stars in the music industry.

Over the course of the evening, various artists appeared to perform, present and celebrate the night's honorees both past and present. From touching acceptance speeches to stunning onstage spectacles, the awards show didn't disappoint.

Below, we're rounding up some of the evening's most talked-about moments, including Lizzo's tiny accessory and Shania Twain's showstopping finale.

American Music Awards 2019 Producer Previews a Night of 'Can't-Miss' Moments Exec producer Mark Bracco reveals the awards show's must-haves and why they chose Ciara as host.

Lizzo's Tiny Purse

Apart from her dazzling performance on the AMA stage, Lizzo was making the rounds online when she arrived on the red carpet with a special accessory — a tiny purse.

Halsey Shades Awards

During her acceptance speech for "Without Me" winning Favorite Pop/Rock Song, Halsey knocked awards and their meaning, claiming that the only validation she needs is from fans but that she was appreciative for the honor, considering the AMAs are fan-voted.

Toni Braxton's Milestone

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Toni Braxton returned to the AMA stage for the first time in 25 years, and the singer performed her classic hit "Un-Break My Heart," while clips from her win for Best New Soul/R&B Artist were played.

25 Years Since Green Day's Dookie

Did that just happen? Is my mind playing tricks on me? @GreenDay brought an explosive #AMAs performance for their 25th anniversary of "Dookie" 💥💀 pic.twitter.com/YdEUqpfimE — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Green Day took to the stage for an exciting performance marking the 25th anniversary of their third studio album, Dookie.

Taylor Swift Sings Her Biggest Hits

A celebration of all her hits 💕🦋 This @TaylorSwift13 medley got us feeling all the feels. #TaylorOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/IS15Ac9B5N — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Taylor Swift got to perform her hits, old and new, despite previous concerns that she couldn't. The results led to one jaw-dropping number after another and included guests such as Halsey, Camila Cabello and Misty Copeland.

Ke$ha Brings Viewers Back to 2009

While she was there to perform one of her new songs, Ke$ha took the opportunity to surprise fans with another number which included her 2009 hit "TiK ToK" and it had the audience on their feet.

Shawn and Camila's Steamy "Señorita"

Artists, collaborators and "rumored" couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to the stage to sing their hit "Señorita." Their chemistry had fans in the audience hollering, and the image above is an example of why.

Shania's Return

Shania Twain returned to the AMA stage for the first time in 16 years, and judging by the crowd's enthusiastic reaction, it would seem that no time has passed at all.