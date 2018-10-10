Gladys Knight's Aretha Tribute & More Buzzed-About 2018 AMA Moments

Today's top musical talents showed up to perform at and celebrate the 2018 American Music Awards, and the annual awards show continued its tradition of wowing viewers.

For some, it was a first-time event while others made AMAs history — we're looking at you, Taylor Swift — but regardless of the winners or losers, it was a night music fans could enjoy, thanks to some must-see TV moments.

Below we're breaking down some of night's buzziest moments, from big wins to downright hilarious antics.

American Music Awards 2018: Complete Winners List Taylor Swift performed and broke the record for most wins by a female artist.

Taylor Swift Becomes the Most Decorated AMA Female Artist

And She Gets Bleeped on Live TV

OMG the giggle, the snarl, the sass, the pyro, and KARYN! Straight perfection! How dare they bleep her 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uhKoElkZms — Nikki Swiftie (@SprksFly4Taylor) October 10, 2018

Cardi B's "I Like It" Performance

Single Parents' Taran Killam's Reaction to Cardi B's Performance

Panic! at the Disco's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Performance

Host Tracee Ellis Ross' Opening Performance & Support of Black Designers

#AMAs, hope you were dancing! Your host @TraceeEllisRoss got all the right moves 🎉 pic.twitter.com/N3XvcBW65x — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

Gladys Knight's Aretha Franklin Tribute

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Victoria watched Gladys Knight pay tribute to her grandmother with “Amazing Grace” on the #AMAs 😭❤️. #AMAsOn2 pic.twitter.com/RowQOX4AqK — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 10, 2018

XXXTentacion's Family Accepts His Posthumous Award

.@xxxtentacion's family accepts his award for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/bAVzqfV9Gd — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

The Stars Encourage Viewers to Vote on Election Day