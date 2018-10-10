Gladys Knight's Aretha Tribute & More Buzzed-About 2018 AMA Moments

Today's top musical talents showed up to perform at and celebrate the 2018 American Music Awards, and the annual awards show continued its tradition of wowing viewers.

For some, it was a first-time event while others made AMAs history — we're looking at you, Taylor Swift — but regardless of the winners or losers, it was a night music fans could enjoy, thanks to some must-see TV moments.

Below we're breaking down some of night's buzziest moments, from big wins to downright hilarious antics.

American Music Awards 2018: Complete Winners List

Taylor Swift performed and broke the record for most wins by a female artist.

Taylor Swift Becomes the Most Decorated AMA Female Artist

And She Gets Bleeped on Live TV

Cardi B's "I Like It" Performance

Single Parents' Taran Killam's Reaction to Cardi B's Performance

WATCH: Katy Perry (Sort of) Addresses Her Taylor Swift Feud on 'American Idol'

The judge had an awkward audition exchange with a Swift fan.

Panic! at the Disco's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Performance

Host Tracee Ellis Ross' Opening Performance & Support of Black Designers

Gladys Knight's Aretha Franklin Tribute

XXXTentacion's Family Accepts His Posthumous Award

The Stars Encourage Viewers to Vote on Election Day

