The 5 Most Talked-About Moments From the 2017 American Music Awards

Naledi Ushe
DIANA ROSS
DIANA ROSS
The “2017 American Music Awards,” the world’s biggest fan-voted award show, broadcasts live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

American Music Awards

Sunday’s 2017 American Music Awards ceremony had one major theme: iconic. From the musical tributes to some big fashion risks, these are the five most iconic moments from the awards show:

 

5. P!nk Appears to Cringe as Christina Aguilera Sings Tribute to Whitney Houston

It’s been five years since the pop diva Whitney Houston passed, but her memory shows no sign of fading among her musical co-artists. Opening up with the iconic “I Will Always Love You” was a huge moment for Christina Aguilera. Aguilera posted a video on social media thanking Whitney Houston’s family for “making a little girl’s dream come true.” But, some fans on Twitter noticed a certain audience member was less than impressed.

P!nk appeared to be cringing during the performance, but she took to Twitter quickly to set the record straight:

4. K-Pop Band BTS Makes Their U.S. Television Debut

Fans went NUTS. Not only is this a historic moment for the Korean boy band of seven as they make their mark on the American music world, it’s an opportunity to pave the way for future international music stars. Plus, did you see Ansel Elgort fan-girling?

3. Tracee Ellis Ross Pays Tribute to Her Mother, Diana Ross

Diana Ross was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and was oined onstage by her entire family including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, who was also hosting the AMAs. During the show, Ross changed her wardrobe 12 (yes, 12!) times, but her most talked-about look was a white suit her mother made famous.

2. P!nk and Kelly Clarkson Share an Emotional Duet

In response to 2017’s string of natural disasters and divisive political year, P!nk and Kelly Clarkson dueted “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. The two met and and collaborated for the first time for this performance, and it seems they were just as starstruck by one another as the audience was.

1. Selena Gomez Is Blonde… and an Alleged Lip-Syncer?

First Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up, then she’s spotted all over town kissing her ex Justin Bieber, and now she’s coming out of the limo on AMA’s red carpet as a blonde?! This girl is full of surprises.

And if this hasn’t shocked you enough, it’s rumored that during her performance (her only live broadcast of the year) she was lip-syncing.

