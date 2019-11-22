Ali Liebert & Peter Porte Reunite in 'Cherished Memories: A Gift To Remember 2'

Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford star in Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2, a new original movie premiering Sunday, November 24 on Hallmark Channel.

A year after Darcy (Liebert) ran into Aiden (Porte) on her bicycle their love is stronger than ever, and she’s happy he’s coming over to decorate her tree. But Darcy’s mood changes when Aiden finds a box marked “Christmas Village.” Finally, she reveals the box holds tiny carved buildings of her mother’s hometown that her dad made every Christmas. A testament to her parents’ love, the carvings make Darcy miss them even more.

Aiden thinks to create Darcy’s surprise Christmas gift – a tiny wooden replica of her hometown, complete with the Rec Center where she played and the house where she grew up.

But Aiden’s gift will soon mean even more to Darcy, who has just learned her beloved Rec Center is closing.

Trying to get the Society for Historic Preservation to declare the building a historic landmark, Darcy is also hoping her Christmas present to Aiden will stand up to whatever he’s been working on.

Her gift – a first edition, signed copy of Aiden’s favorite book, Patricia Highsmith’s "Found in the Street" – does seem perfect, especially since she did find him in the street, albeit under her bicycle!

Still Aiden’s replica of Darcy’s hometown will be a gift to remember, especially when he reveals another big surprise.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2, Premiere, Sunday, November 24, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel