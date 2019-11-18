James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Wife's Miscarriage on Instagram (PHOTO)

It was the tragedy on Dancing With the Stars we didn't see coming. James Van Der Beek danced his final performance on the show in honor of wife Kimberly, who had just suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage nearly six weeks after announcing their pregnancy on the show.

"The little soul we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," he said through tears. "I really didn't think I'd be dancing tonight, but Kimberly from her hospital bed said, 'I'm not done watching you dance.'"

And luckily she got to watch her husband dance just one more time — a Foxtrot to "Take Me to Church" by Hozier, which brought the actor (and many viewers in the audience) to tears. "When words fail, you sing. When they are no words, you dance," he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite the emotional performance, the Dawson's Creek star was sadly eliminated at the end of the episode after landing in the bottom two along with pop star Ally Brooke. But it's clear he needs to be with his wife and children during this difficult time. Shortly after being sent home, the actor took to his Instagram page to share more details about the devastating loss he experienced.

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life," he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and daughter lying in a hospital bed. "We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one."

"Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time," he continued. "As many of you have said, 'There are no words...' and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today."

It was October 7 when the actor shared the news that he and wife Kimberly were going to be welcoming their sixth child in April 2020. "Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family," he wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that the couple had previously experienced three miscarriages.