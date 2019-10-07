'Dancing With the Stars' Episode 4: A Star Makes a Pregnancy Announcement (RECAP)

Last week, Lamar Odom and Kel Mitchell were saved during elimination thanks to Ray Lewis' premature exit on Dancing With the Stars. But, will they make it through another week?

Tonight, actress and former DWTS contestant Leah Remini sits in as a guest judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Read on for all of the highlights from Episode 4 including scores, judges' comments, who went home tonight, and a surprise pregnancy announcement!

Sean Spicer's dance

Dancing the Paso to "Bamboleo" with his pro partner Lindsay Arnold, the former White House Press Secretary put on a fierce performance. Though Len called him out for technical issues, the judges as a whole were impressed with his stage presence and personality.

"Clearly Sean is not a dancer, but he's committed and he tries his best," Leah said.

Spicer said the dance was "really taxing" on his body and he was happy to be done with it. He earned three 5s and a 6, totaling 21 out of 40, bringing his total for the past two weeks to 36 out of 70.

Ally Brooke's dance

After topping the leaderboard the previous week, the popstar continued to impress the judges with a very enthusiastic Jive performance to "Rolling on the River" with pro partner Sasha Farber.

"That was a diva Jive. Totally in command of the stage, of the dance," Bruno said. "So good, my love. Keep going that way."

"That was a hard routine and you did amazing," Leah said.

Len added he was "proud" of Ally for the strong performance, before the singer earned four 8s across the board, totaling 32 out of 40, bringing her two-week total to 56 out of 70.

Kel Mitchell's dance

After landing himself in the final two last week, the All That star felt the pressure to deliver a strong performance — and he certainly delivered. Dancing the Cha Cha to "If I Can't Have You" by Shawn Mendes with pro partner Witney Carson, the judges were blown away.

"You were in the bottom two last week, I can't even believe that. Way to bring it back," Carrie Ann said. "You need to start knowing that you are good. Own it!" Leah added.

The Good Burger star earned 8s across the board, bringing his two-week total to 52 out of 70.

Kate Flannery's dance

The actress danced the Argentine Tango to "Hands To Myself" by Selena Gomez with pro parter Pasha Pashkov but Len and Carrie both felt she struggled to get into the character this week.

"You lost the smoothness of the Argentine Tango," Bruno added. "You should never lose the purpose of it and it was a bit jagged."

The Office star earned two 7s and two 6s, totaling 26 out of 40, bringing her two-week total to 50 out of 70.

James Van Der Beek's dance

The Dawson's Creek actor, who revealed that he and his wife are expecting their sixth child after experiencing several miscarriages, danced the Quickstep with pro partner Emma Slater to "Walking on Sunshine."

"You're a terrific dancer. Great movement," Len said. "It was full of clever choreography, well done."

"You can tell a story and you can definitely dance it," Bruno said, adding that because he's such a strong dancer, he needs to start focusing on the "small details" to make himself an even better performer.

The soon-to-be father-of-six earned 7s across the board, totaling 28 out of 40 and 51 out of 70 for the past two weeks.

Hannah Brown's dance

The former Bachelorette danced the Paso to "I Love It" with pro partner Alan Bersten and was challenged to not smile throughout her entire performance. "My natural reaction is to smile through things," she said.

"The sexy beast is out of the cage," Bruno said, though he called her out for losing her stamina in the second half of the performance.

"There was a huge difference in the intensity. I thought it was so passionate and delightful,"Carrie Ann added.

The reality star earned 8s across the board, bringing her two-week total to 53 out of 70.

Lamar Odom's dance

After receiving low scores week on week, the athlete danced the Viennese Waltz to "Kiss By a Rose" with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd and impressed the judges.

Carrie Ann praised him for his vulnerability in his performance while Len said he did a great job. "Your connection with Peta tonight was wonderful to watch," Bruno added.

Peta herself weighed in on Lamar's tireless work ethic, saying he's "trying so hard" and she's "so proud of him."

The NBA star earned 20 out of 40 tonight, bringing his two-week total to 30 out of 70.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook's dance

The model danced the Cha Cha to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy in a fringed shimmery gold number.

"Another terrific performance. This was a very well executed Cha Cha," Len said, while Bruno added that her "light is shining brighter each week."

Christie Brinkley's daughter earned one 7 and three 8s, bringing their two-week total to 54 out of 70.

Lauren Alaina's dance

The country star and pro partner Gleb Savchenko danced the Foxtrot to Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Len, specifically, was impressed with the singer's technique.

Carrie Ann also enjoyed the performance, sharing, "You have arrived. This dance was your dance. You were really in tune with your body."

Lauren earned 8s across the board, bringing her two-week total to 52 out of 70.

"No more 6s! Praise the Lord," she said with a laugh.

Karamo's dance

The Queer Eye star danced the Tango to "Old Town Road" with pro partner Jenna Johnson and was determined to earn a score higher than a 5 — and he did just that.

"There were no mistakes tonight," Bruno said. "I'm telling you, you're back on track."

Carrie Ann added that this was her "favorite" performance of Karamo's so far.

Overall, the TV host earned 7s across the board (!!!!), bringing his two-week total to 44 out of 70.

Who went home on Dancing With the Stars tonight?

Lamar and Peta found themselves in the bottom two once again. This time, up against Karamo and Jenna. Ultimately, we said goodbye to the NBA star tonight.

"It's been beautiful. I'm lucky to be walking and talking, this is just another hill to climb," Lamar said as he took his final bow.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC