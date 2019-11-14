Disney+ Already Has 10 Million Users — How Does That Compare?

Despite a glitchy launch, Disney+ seems like a hit. A day after its November 12 launch, The Mouse House’s new streaming service had already accrued more than 10 million sign-ups, according to the company.

That’s a far cry from Netflix’s massive subscriber base, and many of those Disney+ users might opt out after the service’s week-long free trial. But the news still represents a promising start for the new platform—and it must come as a relief for Disney, which had forecasted 60–90 million users by the end of 2024.

Viewers are undoubtedly drawn by Disney’s extensive back-catalog, which grew even larger with its acquisition of 21st Century Fox earlier this year. Disney+ launched with dozens of Disney’s older live-action and animated TV shows and movies; many Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel Cinematic Universe titles; 30 seasons of The Simpsons; and original offerings like The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp.

The service was apparently so popular that many users couldn’t even connect on launch day. “The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company tweeted on November 12. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues.”

Here’s how Disney+’s 10 million users compare to the viewership of some of its biggest streaming rivals:

Netflix

Netflix passed the 10-million-subscriber mark in 2009, two years after the company introduced streaming video and more than a decade after it was founded. The streaming juggernaut now has 158 million subscribers around the world.

Hulu

Hulu subscriptions are only available in the United States, but the streaming platform—which will soon be entirely owned by Disney—boasts 28 million U.S. subscribers. In fact, Hulu added twice as many U.S. subscribers in the first quarter of 2019 as Netflix did.

Amazon Prime Video

A study released in January found that Amazon Prime has more than 100 million U.S. subscribers. And as for Prime subscribers who watch Prime Video, eMarketer data published by Forbes in August pegged that number at 96.5 million in the U.S..

Apple TV+

Two weeks after the Apple TV+ launch, viewership data for the streaming service is scant if not non-existent. In October, however, Barclays estimated that Apple TV+ will amass 100 million subscribers in its first year.