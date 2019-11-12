'The Mandalorian': What 'Star Wars' Fans Are Saying About Disney+'s New Series

Disney+ has officially launched, and with it comes the premiere of the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

It introduces a new warrior in the universe in the time after the Empire has fallen and before the First Order has emerged. The series follow the adventures of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

It was one of the most anticipated new series of the fall, and so far, it doesn't seem to have disappointed. There are, of course, those who wish more than one episode had been released or it was available in their countries, but for the most part, the fan reaction has been quite positive.

Many fans have praised creator Jon Favreau for the way he's introduced the concept and characters and where it seems to be heading.

#TheMandalorian has grabbed me. Fantastic first episode with it's Western themes. Love the direction Jon Favreau is taking us #DisneyPlus #Starwars — Eddie Lee (@_heyeddie) November 12, 2019

#TheMandalorian finally brings #StarWars back! This looked and felt like SW. @dave_filoni and @Jon_Favreau have done an amazing job. The look, the sounds, the humor, all of it was perfect. This is the SW I have been hoping for. Wish the new movies had been this way. — Chris Hardy (@ChrisH68) November 12, 2019

And the new series has done something that isn't easy: won over die-hard fans of the Star Wars franchise, even those who haven't been as impressed with some of its more recent offerings.

There's a new series in town to rule them all. Episode 1 of #TheMandalorian was class A, perfectly tuned, and skillfully created #StarWars goodness. This is the most excited I've been about Star Wars since the announcement of The Force Awakens. https://t.co/wtvc4ACo4B — Carlos Donze (@thedonz) November 12, 2019

Well already looks like @themandalorian is going to take a spot in my top three Star Wars tales by the end of all this. First episode definitelyleaves you with a 🙀face. #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/dCTOxwP6gw — CHEWY (@MR_CHEWYNumNums) November 12, 2019

#TheMandalorian is what every #StarWars production should strive to be. I NEED MORE NOW — SteveWisey (@stevewisey) November 12, 2019

And Star Wars fans also appreciate that it's expanding the universe, introducing new stories and characters with a Western feel.

Just Watched The Mandalorian and It’s amazing . Just proves Star Wars still has it and needs to drop the high budget productions and get back to story telling. This show is just like the westerns I remember growing up with. #DisneyPlus #starwars #TheMandalorian — Jaret Warila (@jaret_warila) November 12, 2019

#TheMandalorian is #StarWars all the way with a rich and diverse lived-in world. The first episode opened the door. Let's hope it takes off from there. @themandalorian — Russ Dale (@goflight001) November 12, 2019

If you have the means to watch this... DO IT! Take it from a die-hard #StarWars fan... #TheMandalorian does more than just continues to the legacy of Star Wars... it both adds to and HONORS it! #MustSee pic.twitter.com/CeMVAvqpbs — Maverick CW [HGG] ︻╦╤─ (@Maverick__CW) November 12, 2019

#TheMandalorian is PHENOMENAL. It’s compelling, brimming with #StarWars surprises and, based on the first episode, is taking the franchise into uncharted territory. I will watch the pilot 100 times. — The Wort Report (@JamesWortman) November 12, 2019

But I started with #TheMandalorian, which I really dug. Loved how it was within the #StarWars universe but not directly connected to any characters we know. Hey there are other IG-88 and Salacious Crumb lookin' droids/aliens out there! — J.O. (@ImGonnaDJ24) November 12, 2019

But not everyone was immediately wowed by the first episode. Some found at least parts of it they liked, while others criticized the music and are holding out to see Episode 2.

well, that did kind of feel like a pilot episode, but it was a good one. and it felt like Star Wars too. definitely new/different, but still Star Wars. I wish they at least released a few episodes already. can't wait for the next one though #TheMandalorian #StarWars — Robert (@rws91) November 12, 2019

I really like #TheMandalorian but I don’t love it and that is okay. I like how it will release weekly and give us more #StarWars goodness. The visuals are great and it feels like Star Wars and I am excited to learn more about The Mandalorian and meet new characters. — Jordan Sebastian (@KetchupOnMovies) November 12, 2019

Felt very #Starwars except for the music. Goes to show how important the Williams score is to the universe. Should have brought in Kevin Kiner 🤷‍♂️ #TheMandalorian — Dissidia NT (International) (@PassTheXanax) November 12, 2019

And at least one viewer found more about it they didn't like than they did, though it doesn't seem like that will keep them from tuning in each week.

Cringe-worthy dialogues and odd pacing of the story makes it a little too boring. Cinematography and music had a classical touch to it. Let's hope it gets better (2/2) #DisneyPlus #TheMandalorian #StarWars — Praveen Nautie (@PraveenNautie) November 12, 2019

