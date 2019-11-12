'The Mandalorian': What 'Star Wars' Fans Are Saying About Disney+'s New Series

Meredith Jacobs
Lucasfilm

Disney+ has officially launched, and with it comes the premiere of the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

It introduces a new warrior in the universe in the time after the Empire has fallen and before the First Order has emerged. The series follow the adventures of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

It was one of the most anticipated new series of the fall, and so far, it doesn't seem to have disappointed. There are, of course, those who wish more than one episode had been released or it was available in their countries, but for the most part, the fan reaction has been quite positive.

Many fans have praised creator Jon Favreau for the way he's introduced the concept and characters and where it seems to be heading.

And the new series has done something that isn't easy: won over die-hard fans of the Star Wars franchise, even those who haven't been as impressed with some of its more recent offerings.

And Star Wars fans also appreciate that it's expanding the universe, introducing new stories and characters with a Western feel.

But not everyone was immediately wowed by the first episode. Some found at least parts of it they liked, while others criticized the music and are holding out to see Episode 2.

And at least one viewer found more about it they didn't like than they did, though it doesn't seem like that will keep them from tuning in each week.

