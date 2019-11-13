'Outlander' Reveals Season 5 Cast Additions — Meet the Beardsleys!

The Droughtlander continues to plague fans of Starz's hit series, but Outlander is now offering up some exciting new intel about the upcoming fifth season.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, November 13, by Starz on Twitter, fans learned about some new and returning cast members for Season 5. The network revealed that Paul Gorman and Bronwyn James have been added to the ensemble. Meanwhile, familiar face Chris Donald is set to return to the time-traversing drama.

"#Outlander casting alert! 📣," began the tweet. "@PaulJBGorman joins the cast as Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley, @bronwynjames41 will play Fanny Beardsley, and @ChrisJDonald returns as Phillip Wylie."

As indicated in the tweet, Gorman will play two characters — twins Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley — and Bronwyn will portray Fanny Beardsley. Donald's character Phillip Wylie was last seen in the Season 4 premiere episode, "America the Beautiful."

Season 5 covers the events depicted in Diana Gabaldon's The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in her Outlander series. In The Fiery Cross, Josiah and Kezzie are introduced as orphaned twins serving the owner of Beardsley's Trading Post, Aaron Beardsley and his wife, Fanny.

Fanny is the fifth wife of Beardsley in the book and essentially a prisoner, and like Josiah and Kezzie, Fanny crosses paths with the Frasers. Meanwhile, if they events of the series line up with its inspiration, Donald's Phillip Wylie, a plantation owner, will encounter Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) at River Run.

Stay tuned for more possible additional announcements before Outlander returns in February 2020.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Starz