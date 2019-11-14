Jesse Metcalfe & Autumn Reeser Share 'Christmas Under the Stars'

Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser star in Christmas Under the Stars, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, November 16 on Hallmark Channel as part the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

When Nick (Metcalfe), a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his firm at Christmastime, he winds up taking a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by warmhearted widower Clem (“Peters”) who is struggling to save his business from being shut down.

There, Nick meets Julie (Reeser), an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope, and learns she’s being harassed by a heartless financial institution.

Before long, as the holiday spirit washes over him, the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others and finds himself in a blossoming romance with Julie. But as Nick strives to solve Julie’s financial woes, a shocked Julie discovers he once represented the greedy corporation currently pressuring her.

After parting ways with Nick and leaving him crushed, Julie arranges a special stargazing event for her students.

With Christmas approaching, Nick receives a job offer, requiring him to begin working immediately and miss spending the holiday at the tree lot.

Now Nick wonders if there’s a way he can take the job while helping the tree lot’s owner and Julie through their troubles. He also wonders if he can rekindle his romance with Julie in time for them all to share a Christmas under the stars.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christmas Under the Stars, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 16, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel