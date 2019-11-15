'GLOW's Britney Young on a Possible Spinoff & What's Next for Carmen

Viewers have fallen in love with Netflix's GLOW, thanks largely to to its ensemble cast of misfit wrestlers, including the lovable Carmen, played by Britney Young. So at the end of Season 3 when Carmen quits the team, fans everywhere asked: what's next?

Well, we now have some idea as TV Insider spoke with Young about her hopes for Carmen at Glamour's 2019 Women of the Year Summit. "I definitely want to see Carmen wrestling on the circuit," Young said.

"I hope it's a positive experience for her but there's something deep down inside where I'm like, she needs GLOW. That's her new family, that's her new home. I really hopes she goes back to it, but in a role that's better for her."

At the Summit, Young and other panelists discussed the importance of body positivity, strong women, and gender equality — much like what Young hopes for Carmen with equal pay. "She is basically choreographing all these matches and she's not getting any recognition or any pay bump for it," she reasoned. "I want Carmen to come back and be like, 'Hey, I'm the official wrestling coordinator of GLOW unless I'm not coming back.'"

Fans have tweeted Young asking for more details on Carmen's future with the team — in fact, they're even asking for a spinoff with Carmen and her brothers! "That would be legit," Young gushed."I'd be there for that."

The actress also proposed a possible series around Marc Maron's character, Sam Sylvia. "I'd love to see him direct crappy B-movies, like quasi-porn," Young quipped. "I just want to see Marc Maron in a smoke-filled room being like 'cut!' and then just leaving. That's my dream. Damn, I just gave him another job."

But don't expect to see Young join a real-life wrestling team anytime soon. "Wrestling is such a culture and a community. When people ask, 'Would you ever wrestle in real life?' I'm like, 'I respect what these people go through so much. It's a life commitment,'" Young explained.

"For us, we wrestle three months out of the year and then we go do our actual other jobs. These people dedicate their lives to it, so I don't want to be that person who goes, 'I'm going to try out for the WWE,' because it's not going to happen."

Instead she's more of an adventurer. "Like legitimately if I could be anything else, I'd love to be a Sherlock Holmes-Indiana Jones type of person," Young shared. "It's one of those things where I think it would be just so fun. I want to find cool archaeological digs and facts but also solve crimes."

Perhaps a GLOW mystery/B-movie show is in the cards after its final fourth season? Get on it Netflix!

GLOW, Season 4, Coming Soon, Netflix