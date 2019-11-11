CBS Midseason Dates: 'Criminal Minds' Final Season, 'FBI' Spinoff & More
Mark your calendars, because CBS is the latest network to announce its midseason dates, including the two-hour premiere and two-hour finale of the final season of one of its long-running dramas, Criminal Minds.
The network will also be premiering two new dramas, FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy, and with the former joining FBI on Tuesday nights, NCIS: New Orleans is getting a new time slot. It's joining NCIS: LA on Sundays, taking over Madam Secretary's spot at 10/9c.
MacGyver returns for its new season and reclaims its 8/7c time slot, moving Hawaii Five-0 back to 9/8c on Fridays. And Survivor is back for its 40th season.
Check out CBS's full midseason schedule below.
Tuesday, January 7
8:00 pm: NCIS
9:00 pm: FBI
10:00 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, January 8
8:00 pm: Undercover Boss (Season 9 Premiere)
9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Two-Hour Final Season Premiere)
Wednesday, January 15
8:00 pm: Undercover Boss
9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Regular Time Period)
10:00 pm: S.W.A.T.
Thursday, February 6
8:00 pm: Young Sheldon
8:30 pm: The Unicorn
9:00 pm: Mom
9:30 pm: Carol's Second Act
10:00 pm: Tommy (Series Premiere)
Friday, February 7
8:00 pm: MacGyver (Fourth Season Premiere)
9:00 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (New Time Period)
10:00 pm: Blue Bloods
Wednesday, February 12
8:00 pm: Survivor (Two-Hour 40th Season Premiere)
10:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Special Time)
Sunday, February 16
8:00 pm: God Friended Me
9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles
10:00 pm: NCIS: New Orleans (New Time Period)
Wednesday, February 19
8:00 pm: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Tw0-Hour Series Finale)