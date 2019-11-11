CBS Midseason Dates: 'Criminal Minds' Final Season, 'FBI' Spinoff & More

Mark your calendars, because CBS is the latest network to announce its midseason dates, including the two-hour premiere and two-hour finale of the final season of one of its long-running dramas, Criminal Minds.

The network will also be premiering two new dramas, FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy, and with the former joining FBI on Tuesday nights, NCIS: New Orleans is getting a new time slot. It's joining NCIS: LA on Sundays, taking over Madam Secretary's spot at 10/9c.

MacGyver returns for its new season and reclaims its 8/7c time slot, moving Hawaii Five-0 back to 9/8c on Fridays. And Survivor is back for its 40th season.

Check out CBS's full midseason schedule below.

Tuesday, January 7

8:00 pm: NCIS

9:00 pm: FBI

10:00 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, January 8

8:00 pm: Undercover Boss (Season 9 Premiere)

9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Two-Hour Final Season Premiere)

Wednesday, January 15

8:00 pm: Undercover Boss

9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Regular Time Period)

10:00 pm: S.W.A.T.

Thursday, February 6

8:00 pm: Young Sheldon

8:30 pm: The Unicorn

9:00 pm: Mom

9:30 pm: Carol's Second Act

10:00 pm: Tommy (Series Premiere)

Friday, February 7

8:00 pm: MacGyver (Fourth Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (New Time Period)

10:00 pm: Blue Bloods

Wednesday, February 12

8:00 pm: Survivor (Two-Hour 40th Season Premiere)

10:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Special Time)

Sunday, February 16

8:00 pm: God Friended Me

9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 pm: NCIS: New Orleans (New Time Period)

Wednesday, February 19

8:00 pm: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9:00 pm: Criminal Minds (Tw0-Hour Series Finale)