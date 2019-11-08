'The Big Bang Theory' Looks Back on Why Jim Parsons Was Perfect as Sheldon (VIDEO)

Jim Parsons was Sheldon Cooper, and no one else could have taken on the role like he did.

That's the sentiment shared in TV Insider's exclusive look at one of the featurettes on the Big Bang Theory complete series Blu-ray and DVD set.

"I really liked how they packed all this stuff into these little paragraphs that needed to be worked on and figured out," Parsons recalls, as we see a clip of Sheldon explaining an extended version of rock-paper-scissors. "It played like a song, to my ear."

"I never anticipated the character being the way he crafted it," co-creator Chuck Lorre admits.

Watch the clip above for more about Parsons' casting as Sheldon.

Fans will be able to enjoy special features on the Blu-rays and DVDs of the 12th season and complete series. The Season 12 set includes Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell Special, The Last Days of The Big Bang Theory, The Big Bang Theory's Impact, The Sweet Spot, The Big Bang Theory Cast Visits Ellen, the show's 2018 Comic-Con panel, and a gag reel.

The complete series includes nearly 12 hours of previously released bonus content from the 12 seasons and exclusive features The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective, BBT's Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes, and All the Stars in the BBT Universe.