'Stranger Things' Renewed for Season 4: 'We're Not in Hawkins Anymore' (VIDEO)

It's been months since Season 3 of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix and fans are finally receiving some exciting renewal news.

Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series is coming to the streaming platform with some changes ahead for the beloved characters brought to television by the Duffer Brothers.

As fans will remember, Season 3 ended with a bittersweet goodbye between friends as Will (Noah Schnapp), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) hit the road, heading out of Hawkins. With Hopper's (David Harbour) whereabouts — and if he's actually alive — a mystery, fans were left wondering what's next.

Thankfully, in a teaser video released with the renewal news, there's a taste of things to come revealed. "We're not in Hawkins anymore," the video reveals as ominous bell-tones playing in the background.

Among the other visuals revealed are a dark and dreary forest located in the Upside Down, as well as a clock in the trunk of a tree? Check out the teaser below to decode as much as you can until some much-needed answers are revealed.

Stranger Things, Season 4, TBA, Netflix