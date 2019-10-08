David Harbour Addresses Hopper's 'Stranger Things' Fate on 'Late Night' (VIDEO)

Stranger Things star David Harbour appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday night to promote his upcoming gig as host of Saturday Night Live and attempted to answer some burning fan questions during the interview.

Sitting down with Meyers, Harbour addressed what many fans have wanted to know since Stranger Things Season 3 wrapped — is his character Hopper dead? The police chief of Hawkins was last seen sacrificing himself to protect the town and his loved ones.

"I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. He's a jerk and he also needs to pay for that in some way," Harbour began when Meyers asked if the character is alive or not.

"So I thought he would make this sacrifice and then the script came out.... At the end of the post-credit scene there's this thing where it's the American and I was like, 'oh, clearly I'm the American,'" Harbour said. "And then I haven't gotten many phone calls."

When Meyers pointed out that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer would know the answer, Harbour got creative and opted to call the showrunners via FaceTime. Things just get silly from there as Harbour and Meyers grill the brothers for info.

Check out the hilarious segment below, and don't miss Harbour on Saturday Night Live on October 12.

