Who Killed [Spoiler]? 'Riverdale' Just Named 3 Suspects

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Riverdale, "Chapter Sixty-Two: Witness for the Prosecution."]

One of the Core Four is going to be murdered, and the others are going to be responsible — if you believe what the flashforwards are ostensibly telling us in Riverdale Season 4.

In the latest look at what's to come this spring, FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) interrupts Biology class at Riverdale High to arrest Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) "for the cold-blooded murder of my son, Jughead Jones." But there's something quite theatrical about it.

And perhaps that makes sense, given the scene that immediately precedes it. As Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns in "Witness for the Prosecution," Mr. Chipping (Sam Witwer) is the latest ghostwriter of his favorite mystery series, the Baxter Brothers. The originator, Francis J. Dupont, joins the salon to announce that they'll be participating in a competition to take over. They're being challenged to devise the perfect murder. Jughead announces he's going to win.

Could it be that he has in a big way? What if Jughead decides to use this competition to somehow get to the bottom of what happened to the Stonewall Four and he's brought in his friends to help him? What if that explains all the scenes we've gotten from spring break so far, from the search for Jughead to burning the clothes to his body in the morgue?

Or what if these flashforwards are simply part of Jughead's writing sample for the competition? After all, we've seen him writing about the town — and a murder mystery there — before. We could be getting these bits and pieces because they're part of the three chapters and complete outline he has to submit.

Whatever the case may be, the transition between the final two scenes of this episode seems to all but confirm that whatever is going on in the flashforwards with Jughead is directly tied to Stonewall Prep. And he can't really be dead ... right?

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW