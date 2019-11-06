'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Celebrates 10 Years of Friendship & Tension

The Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has arrived, and the new season promises drama, drama, drama. The ladies travel from Jersey to the Hamptons and Jamaica, proving that fun in the sun is not as easy as it seems.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and friend Danielle Staub return. Teresa must deal with lingering tension within the group regarding her husband and her own cheating rumors, while Melissa is ready to celebrate her 40th birthday and Margaret clashes with Danielle. The women are forced to pick sides when Dolores and Jackie get into a heated argument, and Jennifer is accused of being a bully.

We caught up with Jennifer, Jackie, and Dolores to ask about some of their favorite memories from the show and any advice they have for those looking to star on a reality show.

Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of the show! Looking back, what ultimately made you want to be a part of the franchise?

Jennifer Aydin: I knew instantly that I would be a great fit. I’ve always been completely candid with my life — I’m outspoken, I’m funny, and I have a beautiful family. It was perfect timing as my youngest was starting kindergarten and I was on the lookout as to what my next chapter would be — and then RHONJ happened. I knew it was a sign!

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Before They Were Housewives (PHOTOS) Believe it or not, Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards and the other Housewives all have a past... in TV and film!

Jackie Goldschneider: I feel like my life and family are really interesting and relatable, and I’m very open about my experiences, so I thought I’d do well on the show. I’ve always loved watching the Real Housewives and the opportunity felt exciting, so there was no reason for me not to try. I’m so glad I did.

Dolores Catania: I was actually seen as a “friend” on the series in the early days of RHONJ. I was busy raising my kids, who were very young at the time, and just getting through a divorce. The timing wasn’t right back then. I saw that being on board fully would allow me to bring attention to my true passion, which is philanthropy. I saw that the RHONJ platform could allow me to help my favorite charities: saving animals, giving back to Paterson, and lending a hand at St. Joseph’s Hospital. I also love the interaction with Bravo fans — they are dedicated and loyal, qualities I admire greatly.

Tell us one of your favorite moments over the seasons — something you were happy that cameras captured your life at that point.

Jennifer: My favorite moments include watching my brother’s promise of engagement party and my uncle’s [role in that]. I’ll always be proud of and cherish those memories.

Jackie: I’d say a few of my favorite moments happen this season, so you’ll have to tune in! As for last season, I’d definitely choose the makeover with my mom. Her hair has since gone back to gray but she looked and felt so beautiful; I could watch it back a thousand times! It always makes me smile.

Dolores: I think that one moment which sticks out in my mind is my own mother finally finding her worth in her 60s. It almost made me cry to think of the sacrifices she made to raise five kids on a cop’s salary and to survive in a world where men made the rules. She finally realized her worth and said, “No more!”

I also think that any time where I stood up for a friend on the show is something I am proud of doing. It’s easy to be around someone when times are good. It’s when things hit the fan that you learn about true friendship. I know that I am that kind of person who sticks around, and I know what it’s like to have people you considered close to you take off. This is something I experienced when Frank and I got divorced and I never forgot the people who stuck by me.

What advice would you give anyone doing a reality series?

Jennifer: My advice for anyone in reality TV is not to think too much into it, your true self is the only way you’ll last. Don’t lie, be able to laugh at yourself and just own it! Be yourself and laugh at yourself when you fumble, because we all fumble.

Jackie: Don’t do it if you’re not going to be completely honest and open. Of course, there are some parts of your life that can stay relatively private, but if you have deep dark secrets you’re trying to hide, it’s probably not the best idea to be on a reality show.

Dolores: You have to be your authentic self. If you’re not committed to showing the good, the bad and the ugly, then forget about it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, November 6, 8/7c, Bravo