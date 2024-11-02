Shemar Moore on ‘S.W.A.T.’ Future Beyond Season 8: ‘Talk to My Knees’

Seems like CBS can’t keep the S.W.A.T. team down. The network has now canceled and un-canceled the action drama twice now, once after Season 6 and again after Season 7. And as Season 8 gets going, star and executive producer Shemar Moore is talking about the future of the series.

“To get canceled twice in a row and to get uncanceled twice in a row, I give kudos to me running my mouth on social media,” the actor behind Hondo Harrelson told People in a new interview, referring to his Instagram activism on behalf of the series. “Nothing lasts forever, but I fight.”

Moore also revealed the target the cast and crew has in mind for the series. “Everybody at S.W.A.T.wants season 13. And I’m like, ‘You’ve got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain’t no joke,’” he said with a laugh. “Hey, I’m 54. It ain’t like it was. It’s harder and harder running around, jumping over cars, and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together.”

And Moore said he “partied like a rock star” when he heard S.W.A.T. would be returning for an eighth season. “Doors closing and then kicking down doors is a very scary, fun thing,” he said. “And that’s how I live life.”

Talking to TV Insider this April, Moore celebrated CBS ordering a full season of 22 episodes for this eighth go-round. “Look, two cancellations, and now they’re backing us? That’s huge,” he said. “All the adversity that we’ve faced, and to be granted a Season 8 and a full slate of 22 episodes, that’s great for the fans, that’s great for the crew that work so hard and have to provide for their families. There’s so many wins in S.W.A.T. staying alive.”

And it would be “okay” should this eighth season be the final outing for S.W.A.T., Moore told us. “That’s okay because we won this fight, this impossible fight,” he explained. “But maybe there’s [Season] 9, maybe there’s 10. We don’t know, but I know that all of us involved aren’t worried about getting canceled anymore. We’re so proud of winning, and we know nothing lasts forever. And one day, it will end. And if that’s after Season 8, we’re going to throw one hell of a party, hug it out, and then figure out our next chapters. But we don’t know until we get there.”

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS