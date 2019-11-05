Families Want Justice After Tragedy Strikes in Hulu's 'The Accident' (VIDEO)

Some accidents are just that — tragic, but not necessarily anyone's fault. But is that the case in the new four-part Hulu drama?

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for The Accident, starring Sarah Lancashire, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mark Lewis Jones, Joanna Scanlan, Adrian Scarborough, and Ruth Madeley, and it suggests otherwise.

A large construction project offers hope for a better future for a community that's been left behind, but that all changes after a local politician's rebellious daughter leads her friends onto the site. She's the only survivor after an explosion causes the building to collapse. The families want justice, refusing to accept their children are to blame.

But who is responsible? What exactly happened at the construction site? The kids were reportedly alive after the explosion, according to the trailer. Watch it above for a look at who may be at fault.

During the investigation, challenging truths emerge, and the spotlights sifts to one of the town's own sons. It's up to the Council Leader's wife, caring for a daughter with a lifelong disability, to keep everyone together and lead them on the march for justice.

The series was written by Jack Thorne and directed by Sandra Goldbacher.

The Accident, Series Premiere, Friday, November 22, Hulu