'The Voice' Knockouts — Who's Moving on to the Live Playoffs? (VIDEO)

Knockouts continued on The Voice in Week 7, and the third night ended with a steal.

In addition to working with their coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani), mega mentor Taylor Swift was once again on hand to help the contestants. Two even sang songs by a couple of the coaches.

Below, we're breaking down the knockouts and recapping who's moving on!

Rose Short vs. Destiny Rayne

The Team Gwen singers faced off with Rose performing "Big White Room" by Jessie J and Destiny tackling "Tell Me You Love Me" by Demi Lovato. Kelly was impressed by Destiny showing off her range on her number, while Blake called Rose's performance his favorite of the Knockouts to that point. Rose is moving forward.

Shane Q vs. Kiara Brown

Shane Q performed "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young, and Kiara Brown, who'd previously been stolen by Kelly for her team, took on "The Bones" by Maren Morris. "You did a perfect job of singing that song," Blake told Shane Q, while Gwen told Kiara she's "really special." Shane Q is moving on.

Kat Hammock vs. Lauren Hall

Team Blake's Kat Hammock sang "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer and Lauren Hall "Breakaway" by none other than Kelly Clarkson. "You executed the vocal almost flawlessly," John told Kat, while Kelly said she honed into the message better than she did when she first recorded it. Kat Hammock is advancing to the live playoffs.

Will Breman vs. Zoe Upkins

Team Legend's singers sang "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (Will Breman) and his own "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" (Zoe Upkins) in this knockout. Gwen said Zoe's voice was "perfect" for her song choice, while Kelly said Will "brings straight-up fire" to the stage. Will Breman is moving on.

Jake HaldenVang vs. Royce Lovett

In this round, Jake HaldenVang sang "Powerful" by Major Lazer featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley, while Royce Lovett sang "Wake Me Up" by Aloe Blacc. Kelly told Royce he had "stage presence for days," while John said it was "rapturous" when Jake hit some of his notes. From Team Gwen, Jake HaldenVang is going to the live playoffs.

Hello Sunday vs. Alex Guthrie

Team Kelly's Hello Sunday tackled "Almost Is Never Enough" by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes, while Alex Guthrie sang "I'm Not the Only One" by Sam Smith. Blake told Hello Sunday every time they take the stage they get "better," "tighter," and "more relaxed." John told Alex his performance "was thoroughly great." While Kelly chose Hello Sunday, John stole Alex Guthrie.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC