Should 'Madam Secretary' Reveal the Person Behind the Leak? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 5 of Madam Secretary, "Daisy."]

Could it have been one of the people closest to Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) who leaked the information from the Iran hack about the president's opponent, Miller? That's the question as the final season of Madam Secretary reaches the midway point.

The reason Daisy (Patina Miller) didn't initially tell the Senate Intelligence Committee about her connection to Claudine Bernard is as bad as it can get: the French national gave her a flash drive with all the documents obtained in the Iran hack about Miller 12 hours before Valerie Guillen (Jenn Colella) published them. But Daisy insists she didn't leak them.

If she did is the question for the rest of the episode. The only two people who can confirm that are Claudine, who's in Tehran, out of reach, and Valerie, who has been issued a subpoena to appear before the Grand Jury. The only problem? She refuses to reveal her source or even attend the hearing, even though she's held in contempt. She can write from jail, she tells Mike. B (Kevin Rahm).

While Elizabeth wants to believe Daisy didn't leak it, she doesn't understand why she stayed silent about what she knew. Daisy explains that she knew it would look bad if she came forward after the story broke and Miller would use it to his advantage. She refused to be the one responsible for Elizabeth losing the election in any way. But she knew that staying silent would have consequences, and she offers her resignation. (Eventually, Elizabeth accepts it.)

Valerie's fellow members of the press walk out of Elizabeth's conference after Valerie's arrest, and eventually, Elizabeth has Olivia (Amanda Warren) draw up a presidential pardon for her release. After, she has Mike arrange an off-the-books meeting with the reporter and asks her for confirmation Daisy wasn't her source. She wasn't.

That means that person's identity is still a question mark, though we do have to wonder if we'll get an answer in the remaining five episodes of the series. Valerie made it clear she won't give up the name, and we don't see that changing. Plus, it's a matter of freedom of the press.

So, unless the person comes forward — maybe they will be able to reach Claudine — that mystery may go unsolved. However, while Senator Hanson (Wentworth Miller) is reportedly backing off a bit after Daisy's resignation, Russell (Zeljko Ivanek) knows if "you feed the wolf, he comes back." It may be Hanson's persistence that uncovers the truth.

Should the CBS drama reveal who leaked the information in its final episodes? Vote in the poll below.

Madam Secretary, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS