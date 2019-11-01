'Arrow': Emily Bett Rickards to Return as Felicity for Series Finale

Arrow — and especially Felicity and Olicity — fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Emily Bett Rickards will be back for the series finale, Stephen Amell announced on Twitter Friday. "There'll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months," he wrote. "I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily." He attached a GIF of Rickards' Felicity from the series' 150th episode.

"We couldn't be happier or more thrilled," producer Marc Guggenheim wrote when he retweeted the news. "No other way to do our finale."

Rickards left Arrow at the end of Season 7. In the present timeline, Felicity's hiding out in a cabin with her and Oliver's (Amell) daughter, Mia. In the future, she left her children, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis), to watch over the city with Connor (Joseph David-Jones) and Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) (RIP), while she ostensibly went into hiding. But it was revealed she went off with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), presumably to join Oliver somewhere.

"Where I am taking you, there is no return," The Monitor told her. "I have waited a very long time to see him," she replied.

"If Emily wants to come back, she can certainly come back," Amell previously told TV Insider. "She can write her scene as far as I'm concerned."

There’ll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily. pic.twitter.com/YlVpgoPWLi — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 1, 2019

We can't wait to see what Rickards' return means for Arrow, Felicity, and Olicity. It wouldn't be right to end the series without her. Will Felicity and Oliver get a happy ending?

Arrow, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW