'Arrow's Series Finale Title Revealed — See the Final Script (PHOTO)

Get ready to say goodbye to Arrow ... and look to the future?

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared the title and final pages of the series finale script on Twitter Thursday. Titled "Fadeout," it is written by Guggenheim and showrunner and executive producer Beth Schwartz and directed by James Bamford.

Though Guggenheim blacked out most of the two lines on the final page of the script, he did leave "Of possibility ..." visible. We'll have to wait and see how Oliver's (Stephen Amell) journey ends.

The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) told him he'll die in the upcoming "Crisis" — Arrow's hour, the fourth of the crossover event, is Season 8's eighth episode, airing on Tuesday, January 14 — but it's unclear exactly how that will play out. We also have to consider how Felicity's (Emily Bett Rickards) ending, in which she went with The Monitor to presumably reunite with Oliver somewhere, might play into the finale.

Speaking of possibilities, there may be a new show in the Arrowverse soon. A spinoff featuring Katie Cassidy (Laurel), Juliana Harkavy (Dinah), and Katherine McNamara (Mia) is in development at The CW.

Arrow, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW