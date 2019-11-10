Why 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' Doesn't Feel Scripted

"When you explore the ordinary, sometimes you just might discover the extraordinary," says Jeff Goldblum.

He proves as much on this amusing new series that follows the Jurassic Park star (above) as he takes a deep dive into the history and details behind everyday stuff like pools and sneakers.

For the latter — the subject of the World According to Jeff Goldblum premiere episode — Goldblum visits a convention where collectors pay thousands for rare footwear and then heads to the Adidas headquarters in Portland, Oregon, to see how designers create and test their products.

"At the beginning of this I said, 'Just let me have fun,'" recalls Goldblum, who didn't want the show to seem too scripted.

To that end, the naturally inquisitive star admits he didn't do much research before filming each episode. "I'll go, 'Hey, I didn't know this!'" he says. "We're [all] learning together."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 12, Disney+