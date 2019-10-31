Amazon Releases 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Season 2 Early

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's epic series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan were surprised when the streaming platform released the second season early on October 31.

The action-packed thriller starring John Krasinski was set to return on Friday, November 1, but the actor shared that the title dropped early via his social media channels.

"Happy Halloween! To celebrate I thought I'd give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat!" Krasinski tweeted alongside a video. "When can you watch the new season? How about... right now!!! Yup! #JackRyan Season2! One day early! Only on @PrimeVideo."

Season 2 of the series finds CIA Officer Jack Ryan heading to South America to investigate after tracking a suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. While his investigation threatens to uncover a major conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack.

The move hits close to home for Jack and leads him on a mission with his fellow operatives across the globe through the United States, U.K., Russia and Venezuela.

If you want to catch the action, head over to Amazon Prime Video now for your dose of adrenaline-packed action with Jack Ryan's second season.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video