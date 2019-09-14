'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Star Wendell Pierce Previews the Season 2 Conspiracy

The international spy drama jets from the Middle East setting of Season 1 all the way to South America. There, CIA desk jockey turned heroic field agent Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) investigates illegal arms sales in Venezuela and, according to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan executive producer Brad Fuller, "begins unraveling a conspiracy."

It's one that seems to have tentacles reaching all the way to Moscow, where Jack's former boss, James Greer (Wendell Pierce), is stationed.

"There's a synergy of what we're both working on, where the two storylines come together," Pierce hints. "Jack and Greer assist each other and discover a network of people who don't have [America's] best interests at heart." Venezuela's President Nicolás Reyes (Jordi Molla) might be among them. "He's not beloved by his own people and not totally honest about what he's trying to accomplish," says Fuller.

New allies include Caracas CIA station chief Mike November (House of Cards' Michael Kelly) — "a by-the-book guy," notes Fuller — and German undercover agent Harriet "Harry" Baumann (Noomi Rapace).

"We'll [slowly] find out who she is and how she gets involved," says Pierce.

As in all good thrillers, the trustworthiness of any new characters may be suspect. Watch your back, Jack.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 1, Prime Video