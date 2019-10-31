Cote de Pablo Is Back Filming 'NCIS' for Ziva's Next Season 17 Return

NCIS fans will see Ziva again sooner rather than later — Cote de Pablo is already back on set!

The actress returned for the first two episodes of Season 17 after her shocking appearance in Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) basement in last May's finale. Things were very much left up in the air at the end of "Into the Light," and fans don't even know if she went to see Tony (Michael Weatherly).

Fortunately, it had already been revealed that de Pablo would be back for two more episodes in the late fall/early winter.

And it looks like she's filming for her next appearance. "Man, I do love that I get to work with such good friends," Brian Dietzen, who plays Palmer, wrote in the caption alongside a photo with de Pablo in Kasie's (Diona Reasonover, who captured the moment) lab. "Fun day on set today."

The good news is this means that we'll get the Ziva and Palmer — and Ziva and Kasie — scenes we missed out on in the first two episodes. Ziva mostly spent time with Gibbs, though she did share brief conversations with McGee (Sean Murray), Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

What are you hoping to see during Ziva's next two episodes?

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS