Cote de Pablo Will Return for More 'NCIS' Episodes After the Season 17 Premiere

NCIS fans, rejoice once again.

CBS announced Monday that in addition to her Season 17 premiere appearance, Cote de Pablo will be returning as Ziva David for two more episodes in the late fall/early winter.

Fans received quite the treat when Ziva walked into Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) basement in the final moments of the Season 16 finale, warning him he was in danger. The season had been leading up to that pivotal moment, with Bishop (Emily Wickersham) previously receiving a note from Ziva that read, "For the safety of my family, please keep my secret."

"This surprise moment is just the beginning," showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder said after the finale aired. "We are thrilled to share that Cote de Pablo will guest star in the NCIS Season 17 premiere this Fall as Ziva's warning to Gibbs unfolds."

Whether or not Gibbs knew Ziva was alive — she'd been considered dead since the end of Season 13 — has yet to be revealed. Bishop did try to ask him without asking but got nowhere. And while there was the slim possibility that Gibbs was seeing a ghost — he'd just spoken with his dead ex-wife, Diane (Melinda McGraw) — these additional Season 17 episodes confirm Ziva is alive.

But fans will have to wait to find out what brought her to Gibbs' basement and what will bring her back into the fold later in the season.

