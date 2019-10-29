Will Jared Padalecki's Arrest Affect 'Supernatural' Production?

How will Jared Padalecki's arrest Sunday morning in Austin, Texas, impact production on Supernatural's 15th and final season in Vancouver?

As of now, it is not expected to, as Padalecki's shooting schedule doesn't have him working until "later" in the week, according to Deadline.

Padalecki was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, as reported by TMZ over the weekend. Eyewitnesses alleged that the actor hit a bartender and the general manager in the face.

Padalecki has played Sam Winchester on Supernatural since its debut in 2005. The series will be ending in 2020 after a 20-episode final season. "I'm a nostalgic guy," he told TV Insider when discussing saying goodbye to the show and his character. He has the scripts for almost every episode.

"We had exhaustive conversations because of the love that we have not just for the show, but for these characters, this crew, and this life that we built here," Jensen Ackles added. "Saying goodbye didn't seem real. It still doesn't."

Padalecki may remain on The CW after the end of the long-running drama, as he is attached to star in and executive produce a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot currently in development.

