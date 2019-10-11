'Walker, Texas Ranger' Remake With Jared Padalecki Officially Moving Forward at The CW

Supernatural's fifteenth and final season may have just kicked off, but there's no reason to get too upset about its stars leaving — Jared Padalecki is sticking with The CW in his upcoming role as lead of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The network has secured rights to the 1990s series, which originally starred iconic actor Chuck Norris in the lead role. Now, Padalecki is currently set to star in and executive produce the project on the network that has been a base for his career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new version will be titled Walker and stems from CBS Television Studios. The same studio produces many other CW titles, some of which include Nancy Drew, Charmed, In the Dark and Dynasty. Padalecki will portray Cordell Walker, a man serving Texas' law enforcement while trying to connect with his family.

As a widowed father of two, Walker returns to his roots in Austin after serving undercover duty for years on a high-profile case. Similar to the original series, Walker's partner will also be female, one of the only women to be part of the Texas Rangers.

Walker is being written by Anna Fricke, who is also executive producing alongside Padalecki with Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

Stay tuned for more details, but for now enjoy Padalecki in the final season of Supernatural on The CW.

Walker, TBA, The CW