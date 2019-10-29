Worth Watching: Julie Andrews on TCM, a 'This Is Us' Hole in One, Arsenio Hall Stand-Up

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

TCM Guest Programmer: Julie Andrews (starts at 8/7c): This legend has been making the rounds lately, and I've lost count of how often I've seen (or heard on radio) the great Julie Andrews in the last few weeks discussing her latest memoir Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. But I also can't imagine a more suitable place for her to appear than Turner Classic Movies, which enlists her as Guest Programmer to introduce several of her favorite films (as opposed to "My Favorite Things," since The Sound of Music is not represented). The lineup begins with 1967's period musical Thoroughly Modern Millie (8/7c), co-starring Oscar nominee Carol Channing and Mary Tyler Moore, and continues with 1982's inspired farce Victor/Victoria (11/10c), which earned her an Oscar nomination as a woman who finds stardom as a female impersonator. Set the DVR for the wee hours, when she appears in one of her best performances — in Paddy Chayefsky's anti-war comedy-drama The Americanization of Emily (3:30 am/2:30c), opposite Victor co-star James Garner. Who needs a spoonful of sugar when you can spend an entire evening in Julie Andrews' company?

This Is Us (9/8c, NBC): Life lessons on, of all places, the golf course set the tone for an episode in which Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) reluctantly plays on a country club's links as he tries to find common ground with Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) disapproving father (Tim Matheson). Randall (Sterling K. Brown) also uses the sport as a way to endear himself to his fellow councilman, though maybe not in the way you'd expect.

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (streaming on Netflix): In his first stand-up special for the streamer, the former late-night host reflects on his career, including winning Celebrity Apprentice and his long-awaited Coming to America sequel with Eddie Murphy. He also riffs on politics and drugs, because who doesn't?

'The Rookie,' 'Stumptown' & 'mixed-ish' Get Full-Season Orders at ABC All three are at the top of ratings in at least one aspect when looking at Live +7 numbers.

Inside Tuesday TV: No team has won a home game yet as The World Series (7:30/6:30c, 4:30 PT) returns to Houston with the Astros up 3 games to 2 against the Washington Nationals, who are now in the underdog position… Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) gets excited on ABC's The Conners (8/7c) when she learns the building that once housed her and Roseanne's Lunch Box restaurant is back on the market. But the mood sours when she realizes just who owns the property… The "knockout rounds" continue on NBC's The Voice (8/7c), with Taylor Swift assisting as "Mega Mentor," working with coaches and singers to prepare for the next faceoff en route to the live playoffs. Each coach gets one steal along the way… For her first Halloween in the suburbs on ABC's mixed-ish (9/8c), teenage Bow (Arica Himmel) eagerly accepts the popular girls’ offer to dress as The Facts of Life’s Tootie as part of a group costume. But Aunt Denise (Christina Anthony) has reservations… PBS's Frontline (10/9c, check local listings at pbs.org) explores "Fire in Paradise" — also the title of a Netflix documentary premiering Friday — in an investigation into California's devastating Camp Fire a year ago that destroyed an entire community.