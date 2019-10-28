'Dancing With the Stars' Episode 7: One Star Dances With a Fractured Rib (RECAP)

It's Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars and the competition has gotten a whole lot spookier for the eight remaining couples with performances to festive hits like “Time Warp” and “Monster Mash”.

Get your candy corn ready and read on for all of the highlights from Episode 7 including top scores and which star was eliminated.

Kel Mitchell's dance

The All That star performed the Jive to "Time Warp" from the iconic movie, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dressed as snakes (solely because "snakes are weird," according to pro partner Witney Carson), the couple truly brought the energy for their performance.

"It was fast, it was fun, it was a terrific way to start off the evening," judge Len Goodman said, adding that his feet were totally on point throughout the dance.

"It was original, it was imaginative, and I'll tell you... what a surprising Halloween treat it was," Bruno Tonioli added. Carrie Ann Inaba agreed with the other judges, calling the performance "incredible."

The comedian brought in his highest score so far with three 9s across the board.

James Van Der Beek's dance

The Dawson's Creek star couldn't hold back his enthusiasm when he learned he was going to perform a Viennese Waltz to "I Put a Spell On You" by Annie Lennox. He admitted he always loved Halloween because he enjoyed embodying other characters, which should've been a sign that he would grow up to be a fantastic actor.

Bruno called him the "Prince of Darkness" and said the performance would've been absolute perfection if it wasn't for one misstep where James admitted he slipped on the stage. Carrie Ann agreed that it was nearly flawless outside of the one step.



"Honestly, you put a spell on me because I thought the dance was terrific," Len added.

Still, despite his slip, he pulled in three 9s from the judges, totaling 27 out of 30.

Ally Brooke's dance

After being saved from the bottom two last week, Ally Brooke rose from the dead with her Tango to "Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max.

"That was ridiculously good. You push yourself so far and you push yourself to the edge," Carrie Ann said.



"Last week you were nearly dead and buried and I'm so glad that you've come back and you've really come back to life," Len added. "Lots of proper dancing. It was so good. What a terrific dance."

The pop star's impressive Tango brought in 9s across the board.

Hannah Brown's dance

The former Bachelorette channeled her inner pageant queen for her Jazz performance to "Bad Girls" by Donna Summers. Though she admittedly was distraught over last week's scores and feared that other dancers were surpassing her in the competition, she was determined to redeem herself with tonight's performance.

While Bruno was a fan of the performance, he gave her a few pointers on how she can be a sharper dancer because he "knows she can do better."



Carrie Ann agreed that Hannah could be giving more in her dances. "There's something lacking in your performance," she said. "You are disconnected from the movements."

Len, on the other hand, disagreed, telling her she offered a very clear and sharp performance.

Overall, she earned two 8s and a 9, totaling 25 out of 30.

Karamo's dance

The TV host got into the spirit of Halloween with his Paso Doble to "Survivor" by Destiny's Child. And the performance was powerful to say the least.

"No lack of power and purpose in that one. You were really on it," Bruno said, before calling out the star for his lack of shaping throughout the dance.



"You were like a sonic BOOM," Carrie Ann added. "There's something about when you release that kind of emotion when you dance. You opened up and let it rip."

Karamo earned two 8s and a 9, totaling 25 out of 30.

James Van Der Beek & His 'Dawson's Creek' Parents Talk Reuniting on 'DWTS' Plus, will Van Der Beek be the first to score a perfect 10 this season? And would he and his growing family ever consider doing a reality show?

Lauren Alaina's dance

The country star turned into a vampire for her Argentine Tango to "Whatever Lola Wants" with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. Though she slipped during the performance, Carrie Ann was impressed by how she recovered.



"You were so in character, you were so trusting of Gleb that you just went with it. You made it a moment," she said, adding that her core is getting stronger each week. When she made that comment, Lauren immediately glared at Gleb. Though her core may look strong, we learned after the performance that Lauren has been dancing with a fractured rib since Week 1, to which the judges appeared shocked.

Overall, the "Doin' Fine" singer earned 9s across the board for her performance.

Sean Spicer's dance

The former White House Press Secretary channeled Frankenstein for his Jive to "Monster Mash" with pro partner Lindsay Arnold, but although the makeup and costumes were impressive, the judges were less than pleased with the actual dancing.



"Halloween is all about the supernatural, but it wasn't super and it wasn't natural," Len said, however gave him credit for coming out on stage and trying his hardest.

After the not-so-great performance, Sean earned three 6s, totaling 18 out of 30.

Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Future With 'Dancing With the Stars' Will the longtime pro turn to mentoring? Judging? She reveals her plans now that she and Ray Lewis have left the competition.

Kate Flannery's dance

The Office actress danced the Rumba to "Wicked Game" by Chris Issak and put on a strong, spooktacular performance.

"What you did was beautiful, Kate. You are shining very brightly, "Carrie Ann said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Len took the time to give credit to pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for his incredible choreography this season. "As always, a knockout performance from the both of you," he said.

Overall, she earned 8s across the board for her Rumba.

Team Trick vs. Team Treat

The remaining eight couples split into two teams — Team Trick vs. Team Treat — for their second performance of the night.

On Team Trick, there was James, Lauren, Hannah, and Ally, who danced to "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. Needless to say, this dream team totally killed their performance.

"It was dramatic but it was elegant at the same time," Bruno said. "Well done, everybody."

The judges gave the group 9s across the board, meaning each dancer was given an additional 27 points added to their individual scores.

Who Are the 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Dating? (PHOTOS) Some of the pros are married to each other, while others are still single! Get the details right here.

On Team Treat, there was Sean, Kel, Karamo, and Kate, who performed to "Sweet Dreams" by Beyonce. Bruno referred to the performance as "nightmarishly entertaining" but called out the group for overall timing.

Overall, the group earned 8s across the board, meaning each dancer was given an additional 24 points to their individual scores.

Who was eliminated tonight on Dancing With the Stars?

Kate and Pasha and Karamo and Jenna found themselves in the bottom two tonight, meaning the judges had to choose which couple should go home.

Carrie Ann chose to save Karamo and Jenna while Bruno voted for Kate and Pasha. Len, being the tiebreaker, also agreed that Kate and Pasha should be saved.

"Neither couple deserves to be in this situation but it is what it is," he said.

So tonight, we said goodbye to Karamo and Jenna.