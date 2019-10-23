Christie Brinkley Reacts to Daughter Sailor's 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination

This week's episode of Dancing With the Stars threw quite the curveball when it came time to eliminate one of the 9 finalists left on the show.

Even the judges were distraught when Sailor Brinkley-Cook — who just earned high scores and praise for her cheeky Jazz performance to "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" — was eliminated from the competition. But while the model broke down in tears after learning she'd have to say goodbye, the person who took the news equally as hard was her mother, Christie Brinkley.

"She was sobbing on the phone when I spoke to her after. It was as devastating for her as it was for me," the 21-year-old told USA Today, adding that it was the first week her mother wasn't present in the audience during the live taping. "She just didn’t expect it. This was just an unexpected twist."

No one saw it coming. In fact, there were two surprising frontrunners in the bottom two on Monday night's episode — Sailor, who has been paired up with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy and popstar Ally Brooke and pro parter Sasha Farber, who just recently brought in the highest score of the season during Disney Night.

And now, with the new judges "save" option for elimination, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba had to choose between the two ladies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"First of all I'm shocked by what's happening right here. I have to make a choice. Sailor, I really felt you came into your own tonight and had a wonderful performance, but the couple I want to save is Ally and Sasha," Carrie Ann said.

Bruno agreed with Carrie Ann's choice, adding, "I have to base my decision on the past few weeks and I think the couple that has the edge is Ally and Sasha."

Still, despite the unexpected news, Sailor is keeping her chin up. The blonde beauty, who filled in as a last minute replacement for her mother after she injured herself prior to the first episode, recently told People that the 65-year-old supermodel is helping her cope.

“She just told me that things like this happen in life and everything leads to some other great door opening,” she said. “And I’m just lucky that I made it to Week 6 and I got to experience all of that, and I think she’s really happy that I’m looking at it that way, as well."

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC