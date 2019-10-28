Bobby Lashley Talks His Second WWE Run & Onscreen Affair With Lana

Bobby Lashley is one of the most imposing figures in WWE, but his thousand-watt smile and fun-loving personality shines through when meeting him outside the confines of the ring. The superstar had many reasons to be happy during an appearance to promote the launch of WWE 2K20. The 43-year-old is enjoying a second run with the company after a decade away.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “When I had that time off, as crazy as it is, I said I would come back. I was always getting ready. Everybody asked me, ‘What you doing? What you doing?’ I told them I’m getting ready. They asked what for, and I told them I don’t know. I stayed busy the whole time. I was basically building my resume to kind of get ready for it.”

Lashley remained active in the business, expanding his combat sports resume with a successful transition into mixed martial arts. A dominant force in Bellator, he still knew he wasn’t done in WWE. A chance encounter with Triple H at a bodybuilding convention solidified that feeling.

“He said, ‘Man, there is still a lot of equity left in you.’ That was all I needed to hear,” Lashley said. “Sometimes you have to believe in somebody else’s belief in you. Even though it wasn’t specifically his belief in me, my kids believed in me. Even though, it was like another year and another year, I knew the call was going to come. I still feel good. I look great. I have a lot of ability to be used on the show. I knew the call was going to come. I just had to be ready.”

The "All Mighty" found the landscape of WWE changed, and so did the creative team’s perception of him. They paired him with cruiserweight standout Lio Rush, where he was put in situations that brought him out of his comfort zone.

“I’m still trying. It’s hard for me,” Lashley admits. “I came from a world of amateur wrestling. It was always shut up and train. The last thing you would want to do is anything else. Everything else was shut up and train. When I first came into this world, it was more hardcore. That fighting style was real, and I fit right in. Coming back this time, there are so many different characters, and people are talking about entrances and costumes.

“I was like, ‘Where is Brock? Sign us up. Let’s do this. Let’s fight.’ They were like, ‘No, we need you to dance on Instagram. We need you to tell a joke. We need you to look sloppy and do some different things. Sing on TV. Make out with this lady.' All these things they want that are different. I didn’t understand it for a long time, but I do now. Just to see me open up where people can relate to you and get behind you. People can get behind you or against you, but they know who you are. I don’t think they know who I really am. They know what I’m capable of doing, but they don’t know who I am. I think that is what we are trying to do. Just crack the shell and show a little bit more of me.”

Audiences on Raw are getting to see more of Lashley in a literal sense. He is currently entangled in a cheating storyline and onscreen love affair with Rusev’s real wife Lana. The last few weeks the controversial couple have gotten under the skin of the Bulgarian during make-out sessions and bedroom scenes. Lashley is a team player, willing to explore what he can do with the creative direction set for him.

“I mean, I beat my ‘sisters’ up on TV. Where do you go from there?,” he asked, in reference to a past rivalry with Sami Zayn where three men were dressed to be Lashley’s three female siblings.

“It was one of those things where no matter what you do, you have to sit back and say, ‘Is that me? Can I do that?’ I didn’t know if I could do it, but that’s the challenge of being a WWE superstar today. In order to be a performer and maybe take on that next role in acting, you have to have different layers.

“My layer was one-dimensional. I put some gloves on and kick anybody’s ass. So there is a part I need to work at. Doing a role that is so dramatic, love scenes. It’s taking some getting used to... I might be the next Val Venis. It is a different style for me. I am who I am. I think this will show a little more who I am after.”

Lashley feels that every obstacle he overcomes and accomplishment attained is setting a good example for his children. The dedicated dad strives to demonstrate what a strong work ethic can achieve.

“My kids have always seen Daddy wake up at 5:30 and go running,” he said. “They always see me at the gym. When they come with me, they see me work. Now that they see me back on stage and in the WWE 2K20 game, they see all this stuff. Now they can relate hard work to get results. That’s the big thing for me. My kids have a good time playing as me in the game. Their friends come over and say, ‘Let’s play as Myles’ dad.’ I’m teaching my kids lessons. That’s what I enjoy.”

As for that anticipated match against Brock Lesnar, Lashley still holds the belief that it will happen — even though he’s “flabbergasted” the collision hasn’t taken place already.

“It would be the biggest thing on TV. Probably second to me and Lana making out on TV,” he said. “Layers. Let’s do the layers. The fight will be there. I’m in great shape. Brock is in great shape. As the weeks go by, the hardest thing is everybody hates me. But they hate him too, so who're you going to cheer for? I’m stealing people’s wives, and he is being an asshole. Let’s just see. I think when the fight comes, they are going to want to see it.”

