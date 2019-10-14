Becky Lynch Talks Fighting for Gender Equality and to Be WWE's Top Dog

Becky Lynch finds herself normally composed. Calm under pressure — that is, until the trailblazer found out she would be gracing the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game alongside Roman Reigns. “The Man” admired her likeness during an interview in Las Vegas celebrating the upcoming release.

“It’s pretty badass. I think we look pretty cool,” she said. “My deltoids be popping. Roman looks like a badass and very brooding. Is that the word?”

The Raw women’s champion is proud to share the coveted opportunity with “The Big Dog.” Another step taken forward in the fight for gender equality.

“Roman has proven himself time and time again to be one of the best,” she said. “To come back from what he has come back from, he has risen a hero. So, I’m delighted to share the cover with him.”

This is just one of the many career milestones for Lynch, who started 2019 winning the Royal Rumble and a few months later won the first-ever WrestleMania main event featuring women. Whether it’s headlining a big show or seeing her face featured on a box of cereal at the grocery store, each accolade is not lost on the popular performer. At the same time, she sees there is more work to be done.

“It’s all amazing. Everything has been amazing, but it’s all about how we can keep it going,” said Lynch. “How can we entertain people? What’s the next thing we can do? How can we push this forward? How can we make sure there is no difference with the genders and that people don’t care about that anymore?

“They only care about great storylines, being entertained — the characters and who wins and who loses and having great matches regardless of gender. Just keeping that going. That’s my main focus. How can I be the top dog in WWE? There is no real time to sit back and relax. But then when you get to meet kids, you realize that is the most important part of this job. The impact you can have on someone. It’s really doing what you love and going after what you want to go after and hopefully that will inspire others to do the same.”

As one of the company’s hottest attractions, Lynch is busier than ever. She finds the simple things of a daily routine keep her grounded.

“I get excited about getting up in the morning and getting coffee, having a good breakfast and getting a good workout,” said Lynch, who is on the cover of Muscle & Fitness with fiancé Seth Rollins. “Having a good time with my friends. That’s pretty much it and what I want out of life. Good relationships, good coffee, good food and a good workout.”

Lynch’s drive to succeed is helped by a competitive environment made up of passionate female co-workers. She is part of the Four Horsewomen, who with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley are often credited for having a major role in bringing the women’s division to new heights. Their bond and successes are featured in WWE 2K20’s “Showcase” mode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They are three of the best women to ever enter a wrestling ring. Absolutely incredible at what they do. So talented,” Lynch said. “We absolutely want to be the best and want to have the top spot. And for a long time, I was seen as the most irrelevant one. The underdog of them all. I wanted to climb up and prove that I was better than them all. I think I did. Sorry about that guys. But it’s great to share it with the Four Horsewomen.”

The champ is always up for new challenges including fresh opponents. The NXT alum keeps tabs on her former stomping grounds — perhaps presenting a peek into the future.

“There is such a deep well of talent down there in general. I encourage everyone to step up to the plate,” Lynch said. “Start making noise. Be polarizing. Get under people’s skin. There are so many women I’d like to face, like Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm, just to name a few.

“We do have a very talented locker room. A lot of people I’d like to see get more opportunity. [There's] a lot of people I’d like to face. Recently, I said this is a declaration of war against Asuka. Sonya Deville is someone else I’d like to face. There is a whole bunch of people. I just think people need to start making some noise.”

Lynch certainly can bring the fire on the mic and in the ring. The number one Raw draft pick proved that, holding her own with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX.

“It doesn’t matter where I go. I’m going straight to the top. And god help whoever gets in my way on either brand. I just want good wars, good fights, good matches, good stories. Make people interested and get them to care. When there is competition and interest, it always drives business.

“…It’s about how we can be at the top of the industry and the greatest of all time. You do set goals — sometimes unrealistic goals like main-eventing WrestleMania or being on the cover of a video game. Then you realize, it’s not so unrealistic.”

WWE 2K20 is available October 22.

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network