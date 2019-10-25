Megan Mullally to Miss Multiple Episodes in 'Will & Grace's Final Season

It appears Will & Grace's core four will be a core three for a few episodes in its final season as star Megan Mullally, who portrays the ever hilarious Karen Walker, will be absent.

The actress has portrayed the character since the show's first season premiere back in 1998, but she'll take a break for a couple installments in the 18-episode season, according to TV Line.

It's unclear what rendered her unavailable for two episodes, but the news comes shortly after rumors of on-set discord between Mullally and costar Debra Messing.

Feud rumors began earlier this year when fans noticed that the women no longer follow each other on social media. Murmurs of an issue behind the scenes grew when Mullally also stopped following Sean Hayes on Instagram.

The announcement of Mullally's two-episode absence came hours before the season premiere on October 24. Will & Grace made a surprising and early return after NBC scrapped their Kal Penn-led comedy Sunnyside, leaving an open slot in the Thursday schedule.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30 c, NBC