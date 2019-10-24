Is the 'Will & Grace' Revival's Final Season Recreating the Original Ending?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of Will & Grace, "Eat, Pray, Love, Phone, Sex."]

Thirteen years ago, Will & Grace's original run ended with both titular characters as parents. And after the Season 11 premiere, it looks like the revival may end the same way.

Grace (Debra Messing) returns from her whirlwind trip in Europe with tales of "good, dirty, fun," a new perspective ("I was finally living my life for me"), a bug bite, and a pregnancy. Yes, Grace is pregnant, after spending her time in Europe with Marcus (and a construction worker in Greece).

"The timing is so bad," she cries to a woman who had the misfortune of sitting near her on the subway. "I was going to do so many great things with my life. I was going to watch so many shows." But this woman has four kids, so she knows there isn't a perfect time to have a baby.

Meanwhile, Will (Eric McCormack) is worried that he and McCoy (Matt Bomer) have put their relationship "on hold." Grace suggests he try phone sex with McCoy the next time they FaceTime, and he turns to Karen (Megan Mullally) for tips. He misses her phone sex advice when he drops his phone, but he does take her later suggestion to heart: "Isn't there something you've always wanted to do with a guy, maybe something you've never done before?"

With that in mind, Will tells McCoy he doesn't want to be on hold anymore and wants to talk about their future, including their wedding — and having a baby.

When Grace arrives home, there's the typical misunderstanding as she thinks he knows about her pregnancy before both connect the dots. While she's concerned, he assures her she's going to be an amazing mother. Plus, their kids can be best friends! (That would be different from the original run, in which their kids didn't meet until they moved into their college dorm.) She reminds him they closed the book on that road (or rather, Karen dreamed it away), but they're still happy about their futures.

Then, to their surprise, Jack (Sean Hayes) walks in and announces he and Estefan are talking about having a baby — at least until Karen slaps him and tells him, "We don't do kids." He agrees.

And with that, the final season seems to have set Will and Grace up to end in a similar position to their original series' endings: parents (but not to the same kid), and the father of Grace's baby at least initially (we'll see what happens now) not in the picture.

Originally, they stopped speaking to one another when she reconciled with Leo (Harry Connick, Jr.) just as the friends had been planning to raise her baby together. Let's just hope if that is the case, nothing happens to split them up until their kids are in college.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, NBC