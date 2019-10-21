'9-1-1: Lone Star': Hoedowns & Heat in the Fox Spinoff's First Trailer (VIDEO)

The 9-1-1 universe is expanding and Fox has unveiled the first trailer for their fan favorite's spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star will debut over the course of two nights early next year, starting Sunday, January 19 at 10/9c, and continuing the next evening on Monday, January 20, at 8/7c in the show's scheduled timeslot.

Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a man who 20 years ago was the sole survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. Following the devastating attack, he was forced to rebuild his station, but after a familiar tragedy strikes in Austin, Texas, Owen heads to help the firehouse start fresh.

Dragging his firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) along, Owen will attempt to build up a crew in need of revitalization. But can he pull it off? Underneath the pulled-together facade, Owen's hiding a serious secret from his son and coworkers that could end his life.

'9-1-1 Lone Star': Meet the Cast of the Spinoff Series (PHOTOS) See who is joining Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and more in the show debuting early next year.

Alongside Lowe and Rubinstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works. See things get wild with explosions, bar dancing, and much more in the first trailer below.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 19, 10/9c, Fox