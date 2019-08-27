'Will & Grace' Adds Demi Lovato for 3 Episodes of Final Season

Will (Eric Cormack) is about to get a surprise in the upcoming third and final season of the Will & Grace revival.

Demi Lovato has been cast as Jenny and will guest star in three episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly. The character is described as "a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in an unexpected way."

Lovato isn't the only new character coming to the NBC comedy. As TV Insider previously reported, Chris Parnell has been cast as Dr. DiLorenzo, Ali Wentworth as Dr. Saperstein, and Patton Oswalt as Danley Walker, the brother of Karen's (Megan Mullally) ex-husband, Stanley.

We also know that Brian Jordan Alvarez will be returning as Jack's (Sean Hayes) husband, Estefan Gloria.

Will & Grace will be ending after 11 seasons and 246 episodes that aired over four decades. (The original series premiered in 1998 and ended in 2006, and the revival premiered in 2017 and will end in 2020.)

"We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many," executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, and James Burrows said in a statement when the final season was announced. "That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace."

Will & Grace, Final Season, 2020, NBC