Christie Brinkley Exits 'DWTS' Following Injury — Find Out Her Replacement

One of the previously announced Dancing With the Stars cast will not be part of the 28th season due to an injury.

On Monday, BBC Studios and ABC announced that Christie Brinkley will not be participating in the new season and her daughter will be replacing her, including for the first episode.

"While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm," the statement reads. "She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother's place for the remainder of the season."

But DWTS viewers may still see Brinkley this season, just not on stage. "We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor," the statement concludes.

Unlike previous seasons, fans have to wait until the premiere to find out the stars' partners.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC