'General Hospital' Alum Matt Cohen Joins 'Entertainment Tonight'

Matt Cohen has a new full-time gig.

The General Hospital star is joining the top-rated, Emmy Award-winning entertainment newsmagazine, Entertainment Tonight, as a full-time correspondent and co-anchor of ET's weekend show.

"Matt is full of charisma and curiosity, making him the perfect ET correspondent," executive producer Erin Johnson said. "We loved working with him so much as a guest correspondent this spring and summer that we had to make him a full time member of the ET family."

Cohen acted as a guest correspondent at red carpet premieres and on set visits for Entertainment Tonight. He has interviewed celebrities including Tom Hanks, James Corden, Elisabeth Moss, Robin Thicke, Lucy Liu, Keanu Reeves, Melissa McCarthy, and Amy Poehler.

Cohen is known for his roles on General Hospital (as Dr. Griffin Munro) and Supernatural (as the young John Winchester and the Archangel Michael). His other TV credits include How to Get Away With Murder, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The O.C., and 90210.

