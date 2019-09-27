What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

It's officially fall, which means that it's the perfect season for bingeing new series on Amazon Prime video.

Whether it's the return of the Billy Bob Thornton starring in Goliath on October 4 or the arrival of the anthology series Modern Love featuring an all-star cast such as Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Tina Fey, there's something for everyone. Below, check out the full roundup of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video and Prime Video Channels.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

October TBD

Jestination Unknown: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

One Mic Stand: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Astro Boy

Hoosiers

Patriot Games

The Accused

The Great Gabbo

Glorifying the American Girl

What's Coming to Amazon in September 2019 Check out everything from the 'Transparent' finale to network favorites on Amazon channels.

October 3

High Life

Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (NFL)

October 4

Goliath: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series

October 10

Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (NFL)

October 11

Costume Quest: Season 1b — Amazon Original Series

October 17

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @Broncos (NFL)

October 18

Modern Love: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

Kill Chain

October 24

Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (NFL)

October 25

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special — Amazon Original Series

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special — Amazon Original Series

October 26

Killing Zoe

October 28

Unforgotten: Season 3

Nobody's Fool

October 30

In Search of Greatness

October 31

Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (NFL)

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

October 1

Spider-Man: Far From Home

October 8

Annabelle Comes Home

Midsommar

Toy Story 4

Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Teaser Trailer (VIDEO) Inspired by the popular New York Times column by the very same name, the series is coming to Amazon Prime Video this fall.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

October 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 3 (CBS All Access)

SEAL Team: Season 3 (CBS All Access)

Survivor: Season 39 (CBS All Access)

October 3

PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (PGA Tour Live)

October 6

60 Minutes: Season 52 (CBS All Access)

Madam Secretary: Season 6 (CBS All Access)

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 11 (CBS All Access)

October 10

PGA Houston Open (PGA Tour Live)

October 14

Babadook (Showtime)

October 20

Watchmen: Season 1 (HBO)

October 22

NBA — Regular Season Start (NBA League Pass)

October 27

Silicon Valley: Season 6 (HBO)