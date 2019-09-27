What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019
It's officially fall, which means that it's the perfect season for bingeing new series on Amazon Prime video.
Whether it's the return of the Billy Bob Thornton starring in Goliath on October 4 or the arrival of the anthology series Modern Love featuring an all-star cast such as Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Tina Fey, there's something for everyone. Below, check out the full roundup of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video and Prime Video Channels.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
October TBD
Jestination Unknown: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
One Mic Stand: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Astro Boy
Hoosiers
Patriot Games
The Accused
The Great Gabbo
Glorifying the American Girl
October 3
High Life
Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (NFL)
October 4
Goliath: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series
October 10
Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (NFL)
October 11
Costume Quest: Season 1b — Amazon Original Series
October 17
Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @Broncos (NFL)
October 18
Modern Love: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
Kill Chain
October 24
Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (NFL)
October 25
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special — Amazon Original Series
Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special — Amazon Original Series
October 26
Killing Zoe
October 28
Unforgotten: Season 3
Nobody's Fool
October 30
In Search of Greatness
October 31
Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (NFL)
Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:
October 1
Spider-Man: Far From Home
October 8
Annabelle Comes Home
Midsommar
Toy Story 4
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
October 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 3 (CBS All Access)
SEAL Team: Season 3 (CBS All Access)
Survivor: Season 39 (CBS All Access)
October 3
PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (PGA Tour Live)
October 6
60 Minutes: Season 52 (CBS All Access)
Madam Secretary: Season 6 (CBS All Access)
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 11 (CBS All Access)
October 10
PGA Houston Open (PGA Tour Live)
October 14
Babadook (Showtime)
October 20
Watchmen: Season 1 (HBO)
October 22
NBA — Regular Season Start (NBA League Pass)
October 27
Silicon Valley: Season 6 (HBO)