'Hawaii Five-0's Christine Lahti Teases 'Kickass' Return as McGarrett's Mom

Hearing that your CIA operative mom, Doris (Christine Lahti), has gone rogue while on an undercover mission with a Mexican drug cartel is not good.

To add to his stress, task force Lt. Cdr. Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin, above, who also directs) is assigned to bring her in for questioning.

The action sequences along the way were a thrill for returning star Lahti.

"It's been a blast to be asked [in my sixties] to be such a kickass woman!" she says.

Hawaii Five-0, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS