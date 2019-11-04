3 Things to Expect in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 7

Since 2006, Rick Lagina (above) and his brother Marty have been searching Oak Island, off the coast of Nova Scotia, for a mysterious treasure.

Could it be religious artifacts hidden by the Knights Templar? Booty buried by pirates or conquistadors? Proof of who really authored the plays of William Shakespeare? They still don't know!

But in Season 7 of the popular docuseries, The Curse of Oak Island, Rick promises their most "aggressive" hunt yet.

Here are three things to expect.

A Major Find?

They'll begin to explore a large anomaly beneath the island's swamp. "I think the audience is going to be amazed and a bit stunned, as we were, by the discoveries," Rick teases.

A New Debate

Theorists from the Netherlands and the U.S. have proposed that the 17th-century Nicolas Poussin painting The Shepherds of Arcadia holds a major clue. Admits Rick, "We're quite intrigued. Some exploration will revolve around that theory."

❗SNEAK PEEK❗ An extended look at the beginning of the first episode of the new season of The #CurseOfOakIsland, premiering November 5th at 9/8c on History. pic.twitter.com/00ZPBs1Asu — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) October 16, 2019

A Farewell

Look for a tribute to longtime Oak Island treasure seeker Dan Blankenship, who passed away at age 95 last March. "Strange things happened to Dan over his 50-plus years, but only on Sundays," Rick says. "[His wife] made him [promise] to not work on Sundays. We continue to adhere to that."

The Curse of Oak Island, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, November 5, 9/8c, History