‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Gold Rush’ & More Returning Reality Favorites

Itching for some comfort reality TV? The fall season features plenty of returning favorites, including three must-watch titles, below.

They’re lovers and fighters…but mostly fighters in the luxury-yachting reality hit’s Season 8. As they sail the Italian Riviera, crew conflicts pollute the Mustique. Jack is one in a long line of the franchise’s mercurial chefs, and stew Kyle hasn’t lost his mean-girl tendencies, calling someone “a fake-ass bitch”! At least Capt. Sandy Yawn brought in some wonders from Below Deck Down Under: bright light Tumi, now a chief stew, and dishy deckhand Luka. Returns Monday, September 25, 9/8c, Bravo

What would you do for a Klondike bar…of gold, that is? Just about anything if you’re one of these tough Alaskan miners. This season, digging prodigy Parker Schnabel considers risking bankruptcy to get historically gold-rich virgin ground. Meanwhile, “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets accesses coveted claims but must ask family members to help when one of his kids opts out. And fellow pick man Rick Ness, who swore off mining, returns with no crew, little cash and plenty of explaining to do about where he’s been in the ore-inspiring Season 14 action. Returns Friday, September 29, 8/7c, Discovery

Time to grab a shovel. Nova Scotia’s Oak Island is yielding even more finds for brothers Rick and Marty Lagina when Season 11 opens with an exciting two-hour installment. Mysterious finds on Lot 5 (the area the siblings purchased just last year; they now own nearly all of the island) will require further inspections from metal detection expert Gary Drayton, archaeologist Jamie Kouba, and coin expert Sandy Campbell. Perhaps buried treasure awaits! Returns Tuesday, November 7, 9/8c, History

