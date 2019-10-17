'How to Get Away With Murder' Sneak Peek: Annalise Makes an Important Call (VIDEO)

How to Get Away With Murder's Annalise (Viola Davis) has the usual items in her kitchen: cooking utensils, racks, and an oven mitt ... in a drawer with a little something extra.

As you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode, "I Hate the World," Annalise knows exactly where to hide a phone so no one will find it.

And she's using this one to call Bermuda North Atlantic Bank. After giving her personal access code (BBTWE8112), we find out why. Watch the clip above to see what she's up to.

In this episode, Connor (Jack Falahee) panics under the pressure as the FBI continues to interrogate him. Annalise, Tegan (Amirah Vann), and the students defend a woman accused of violating a disabled man's civil rights for developing a dating app that discriminates against him. Also, Bonnie (Liza Weil) helps Nate (Billy Brown) get more intel on Tegan, and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) head to New York to find her father.

How to Get Away With Murder, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC